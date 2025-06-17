Toronto Star op-ed asserts it's 'crucial' to recognize mothers on Father's Day

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to an opinion piece in the Toronto Star that stressed the importance of recognizing mothers on Father's Day.

The Star contributor essentially puts forth the idea that since women are the ones who get pregnant, go through labour and have children, Father's Day should still focus on mothers.

"So on Father’s Day, when all the attention falls on perhaps the least important character in the delivery room, it seems to me that a smart father would insist on recognizing the blinding truth: the woman who made him a father is the real hero of the story," Bulgutch writes.

Sheila criticized the controversial article for brushing aside the integral roles fathers play in their children's lives. "Who would write this? Like we already have Mother's Day. Can we recognize that mothers and fathers play equal roles in their children's lives?" she said.

"Children who grow up without a father are more likely to engage in criminality, more likely to go to prison, more likely to be abused. They struggle with school, they're less likely to complete high school, less likely to go on to university. Dads play a vital role in a child's life," Sheila added.

The Star op-ed faced a flurry of criticism on social media, with many users condemning the article for its blatant disregard of the importance of recognizing fathers on Father's Day.