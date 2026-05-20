Fact check: Toronto Star wrongly claims Danielle Smith’s 'support' for separation threatens proposed pipeline

In an opinion piece written for the Toronto Star, Gillian Steward claimed, “since the pipeline would run through B.C. Alberta needs B.C.'S co-operation.”

While pipeline proponents would certainly prefer to have British Columbia’s cooperation on energy infrastructure projects, it isn’t constitutionally required. The authority over interprovincial infrastructure projects is federally held.

Past B.C. premiers have been obstinate over pipeline projects but ultimately, they were unable to stop them.

B.C. Premier David Eby has had repeated outbursts in opposition to a proposed pipeline to the coast, but his permission isn’t required for the project.

Steward implied that no private proponents would invest in a line if a referendum were to be held and stated, “So Smith is going to have to give up her separatist aspirations if she wants that pipeline to become a reality.”

Premier Smith has never demonstrated any “separatist aspirations,” though she has been supportive of allowing citizens to express themselves democratically through referenda.

She has at no time used the threat of separation as leverage for energy project approvals.

Energy company executives have been consistent in pointing out how it's federal legislative roadblocks that keep them from committing to investing in new oil and gas projects in Canada. They have been agnostic on unity issues and never stated fear of an independence referendum as a deterrent to investment.