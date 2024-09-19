Toronto teachers reportedly lie about field trip, lead students in anti-Israel protest

X / mayahoodblog

Teachers within the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) reportedly lied to parents about the details of a field trip and ended up leading 7th and 8th grade children through an anti-Israel protest on Wednesday.

Video purportedly detailing the incident shows young students walking in a demonstration with chants of "From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime" being heard throughout. The children appear to be being led by adults in keffiyehs and face coverings in the footage.

Parents were reportedly told that children would simply "observe" and not actually participate in the demonstration about 'Indigenous health.'

The teachers allegedly informed parents that the primary focus of the protest was about standing up for people in Grassy Narrows First Nation, a community in northwestern Ontario that has been impacted by decades of mercury contamination.

Independent MP Kevin Vuong spoke out against the field trip, saying that the teachers who lied about it need to be held accountable.

They lied about the purpose of the field trip.



They lied about what students would do.



The @TDSB teachers who lied to #Toronto parents must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/PNEXpfopWM — Kevin Vuong (@KevinVuongMP) September 19, 2024

"I was furious. TDSB teachers lied, OK. They lied that this would be about Grassy Narrows, an important national issue regarding Indigenous peoples in Canada. They lied that students would be 'observing and learning,'" he said.

"They were made to protest...these protests can be unsafe. There was a dereliction of duty and their responsibility to keep our children safe," Vuong added.

The Independent MP went on to say, "These students had no choice. The teacher lied to their parents and made a choice for them to get involved in political activism."

It is currently unclear which TDSB school had its students participate in the demonstration at Queen's Park.