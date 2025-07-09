Toronto teen acquitted of murder after claiming self-defence following fatal shooting outside high school

The verdict has sparked controversy, with some critics suggesting it could set a dangerous a precedent by seemingly justifying carrying a gun based on perceived neighbourhood dangers.

Livestream Clips
  |   July 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a Toronto jury finding a teen not guilty of second-degree murder after he claimed self defence in the fatal shooting of another teen outside an east end high school.

He was also found not guilty of reckless discharge of a firearm that ultimately resulted in his own brother being struck by a bullet.

The teen, who his now 20 after the shooting occurred in 2022, testified that after coming to Canada from Iraq, he soon came to feel as though his neighbourhood had similar issues with violence, "like Iraq." 

The disturbing event occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, during which a known enemy of the teen reportedly came to his school to confront him and lunged at him with a knife. Despite not being permitted to own a firearm at the time, the jury found his claim of self defence sufficient after he shot and killed his alleged attacker.

“I thought I was going to die ... I just wanted him to stop lunging towards me and swiping the knife," he testified, as reported by the Toronto Star.

The now 20-year-old defendant still faces an additional firearms charge as he was not authorized to own the firearm that he brought to school on that fateful day. Critics of the ruling argue this could embolden others to carry firearms under similar claims, potentially escalating violence.

Fix Our Cities

meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.