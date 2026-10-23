Toronto teens with loaded Glock arrested in online marketplace robbery ring targeting high-end Pokémon and more

The Toronto Police Service investigation began in July. Police say a man selling a luxury watch was contacted by a buyer going by "Omar Clarkson," who set up a meeting near Ellesmere Road and Bellamy Road North in Scarborough. When the seller arrived, police allege that several suspects pulled up in a vehicle, beat him badly enough to cause serious injuries and made off with the watch.

Detectives soon linked the group to similar robberies across the city. On Oct. 9, after learning the suspects had set up another meeting with a watch seller near Highway 401 and Weston Road, officers from 42 and 43 Division were waiting with the police dog unit.

Toronto Police say a group targeting online marketplace sellers ambushed one with crowbars. Two 17-year-olds arrested with a loaded gun were already banned from having firearms. One accused is also tied to a robbery of "rare Pokemon trading cards worth more than $80,000." pic.twitter.com/sIaAodl2uQ — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 23, 2026

According to police, the suspects showed up in a stolen car with stolen licence plates. Officers arrested two 17-year-olds, and one of them was allegedly carrying a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine. A third suspect ran off but was arrested the next day, when police carried out three search warrants across Toronto.

That suspect, 18-year-old Desmond Okuonhae, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He faces further robbery and theft charges over two earlier marketplace robberies: the theft of a laptop in March and, in April, the robbery of a rare Pokémon card collection that police value at about $80,000.

Toronto Police Supt. Paul Kropchak on the theft of four Pokémon cards worth $80,000: "they're small, can be transported and hidden easily and can be resold quickly." Police say a robbery suspect met sellers through online marketplaces. #Toronto #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/qgvBRxrQ2n — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 23, 2026

Police allege Okuonhae also used the online names "Oscar Morkil" and "Max Smith," and they believe there may be more victims.

The two 17-year-olds face a long list of charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and disguise with intent. One is also charged with breaching probation and three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, and the other with breaching a recognizance. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, they can't be named.

That means at least one of these teens was allegedly already on probation and under a weapons ban, and was still riding around Toronto in a stolen car with a loaded handgun.

Two 17-year-olds arrested in Toronto with a gun and a prohibited extended magazine were "already subject to conditions prohibiting them from possessing firearms," police say. Asked about bail, Kropchak said one was breaching a peace bond, the other a probation condition. pic.twitter.com/YwNQPHKiLg — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 23, 2026

Police are urging people selling expensive items online to meet in busy, well-lit public places, or at a police "Safe Exchange Zone" where one is available, and to walk away if something feels off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 43 Division's Major Crime Unit at 416-808-4300.