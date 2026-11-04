"Toronto voted for more of this": String of violent crimes in Toronto and Hamilton leave residents alarmed

On Tuesday's live stream, Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace discussed the attack on the Canadian Armed Forces member supervising young air cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies in Hamilton. He is now living with life-altering injuries, and the panel asked why it took police so long to say who the adult accused in the attack was.

According to Hamilton Police, two youths walked up to cadets selling poppies outside a restaurant at Centre Mall on November 1 and blew an air horn into their ears. The 59-year-old man supervising the cadets followed the pair inside, and police say a 48-year-old woman who had not been part of the altercation "jumped in to assist the youths." He was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as life-altering.

A 12-year-old boy is charged with assault and aggravated assault and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The woman is charged with aggravated assault, and police have since named her as Estela Quintanilla, 48, of Hamilton. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

"They don't deserve this," Lise said of the cadets, who were raising money for the Royal Canadian Legion.

The panel then turned to Toronto. In the House of Commons, Conservative MP Roman Baber said the Bridle Path home invasion, in which a father and two daughters were shot and a mother was injured, was the city's 119th home invasion this year, a 32 per cent increase from the same period in 2025. Conservatives pressed the Liberals on bail and sentencing reform and on mandatory minimum sentences for armed home invasions.

Defending the government's approach, Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the Liberals have chosen to work with police, provincial governments, and victims' advocates, not Conservatives. "Mr. Speaker, I think we made the right choice," he said.

In the Bridle Path case, one of the suspects was accidentally shot during the break-in and went to hospital for treatment. Police spoke to him there and let him leave. A Canada-wide warrant is now out for his arrest.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw rejected the criticism. "I think it's a little bit premature to be calling anything a failure," he said, adding that "these things don't always line up perfectly for us."

Asked what she would say to a family whose home had been invaded, Scarlett Grace said she would offer her condolences "that Toronto voted for more of this," adding: "I think it's really important that we never give up our guns for this very reason."

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