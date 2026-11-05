Toronto's latest whiz-bang traffic idea: make all local roads 30 km/h by 2028!

As you may know, Toronto has the worst traffic in all of North America – and yes, that includes Los Angeles and Mexico City.

In fact, Toronto is number three in the world for worst traffic right after London, England and Dublin, Ireland.

So, what is the City of Toronto doing about the traffic file?

Well, it is reducing the speed limit on all local roads to 30 km/h by 2028!

How odd. Motorists know that driving 40 km/h is hard enough. 30 km/h is almost an impossibility — unless you're piloting a foot-propelled Fred Flintstone car.

Regardless, the City of Toronto recently sent out a news release about the speed limit rollback. It was accompanied by a photo of what appears to be a multiracial gay couple pushing a baby carriage. By the way, we wonder: what is in that baby carriage? A bambino — or a little doggie or kitty cat? People do that in Toronto — they actually transport their pets in baby carriages. But we digress…

In any event, here's how the City of Toronto is selling reduced speed limits: “The City is reducing speed limits on all local roads and laneways to 30 km/h to curb speeding and minimize traffic-related serious injuries and fatalities. New area speed limit signs will be posted at the entry and exit points of the neighbourhoods where the speed limit has been reduced.

“As part of this change, signs are being installed at neighbourhood entry and exit points. This creates a more consistent and easier-to-understand system, where drivers know the speed limit is 30 km/h throughout the neighbourhood, even when signs are not posted on every street.

“Speed is a contributing factor in approximately one-fourth of fatal collisions in Canada. Driving at safe speeds and respecting the posted speed limit saves lives.”

Granted, no reasonable person is against public safety. But is this really a solution? Indeed, it comes across as a virtue-signalling tactic rather than a bona fide safety measure.

Sure, the city can post 30 km/h signs all over Hogtown – but how is the city going to enforce these speed limits?

Thanks to an edict from the province, municipal speed cameras are now illegal. So will police officers be dispatched to do old school radar speed enforcement? That sure seems like a brilliant deployment of law enforcement resources given that Hogtown is currently undergoing a record crimewave!

Speaking of enforcing the speed limit, did you know that on a flat surface an elite cyclist can pedal at a rate of up to 45 km/h? Will such cyclists receive speeding tickets?

Heck, when Usain Bolt set the men's 100-metre world record in 2009, he achieved a top speed of almost 45 km/h. Hey, Usain! Don't you dare go sprinting in Toronto neighbourhoods!

As well, let's not kid the kidders here. Toronto is seemingly forever mired in gridlock. Check out Lakeshore Boulevard during rush hour. Lakeshore Boulevard is (or was) a 60 km/h roadway. But motorists are lucky to travel at SIX km/h at certain times. It's so bad that visiting NHL teams and entertainers performing at Scotiabank Arena have had to abandon their coaches and jog to the arena so as not to be late for game time/showtime!

Bottom line: welcome to Olivia Chow's Toronto: gridlock goes unaddressed, but for virtue-signalling purposes, 30 km/h speed limits are rolled out. Which will accomplish nothing.

Then again, at least this initiative would appear to have the approval of interracial gay couples toting baby carriages…