Toronto's municipal tax rate doubled during Chow's first term

Toronto’s municipal tax take per household rose from $3,364 in 2014 to $4,504 in 2025, in nominal dollars, and its average annual growth more than doubled after Olivia Chow became mayor, according to a Fraser Institute commentary published Friday, the last business day before Toronto voted.

Livio Di Matteo, a Fraser Institute senior fellow and Lakehead University economics professor, compared the city under John Tory (2014–2023) with Chow’s first two years (2023–2025), using the Financial Information Returns municipalities file with Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs, plus Statistics Canada data.

His measure is total own-purpose municipal taxation, residential and business combined. By his calculation it grew an average of 1.9% a year per household under Tory and 4.9% under Chow; per person, 2.3% under Tory and 4.9% under Chow, from $1,348 to $1,871.

Di Matteo used the nominal value of building permits per person as a proxy for investment: up 5.4% a year under Tory, 0.8% under Chow. His conclusion: “Toronto has become higher tax and lower growth.” He acknowledges the comparison sets nine years against two.

Chow’s first budget, in 2024, raised residential property taxes 9.5% (8% plus the 1.5% City Building Fund levy), reported at the time as the largest increase since amalgamation. The 2025 increase was 6.9%.

For 2026, council approved a 2.2% increase on February 10 while drawing $1.7 billion from reserves, which staff called the highest reserve use in any Toronto budget. Staff tied most of the increase in the draw to provincial accounting changes on shelter funding.

Councillor Stephen Holyday, who opposed the draw, told council: “We’re drawing down on these reserves in order to make the budget appear the way that it does here. That’s the mayor’s call.”

Under Ontario’s strong-mayor powers the mayor presents the budget, can veto council’s amendments, and can be overridden only by a two-thirds vote. Chow, elected in a June 2023 byelection with 37%, was the New Democratic Party (NDP) member of Parliament for Trinity-Spadina from 2006 to 2014.

The election-year increase was 2.2%. The two before it were 9.5% and 6.9%, about 17% compounded.