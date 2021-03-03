Toronto's “top doctor” lays out the plan for the New World Order

They call her Cruella de Villa for a reason. Texas, Mississippi and Florida’s economies are wide open, but woke municipalities like Toronto are hell bent on keeping the economy dead.

Public health officials appear sacrilegious with their utter disregard for people’s livelihoods and mental health.

Nobody talks about the small business death toll. Especially not public health officials. But here is Cruella de Villa with a few Freudian slips in her daily press conference.

