'Total triumph for Tommy Robinson': Massive crowd turns up for Unite the Kingdom rally

Ezra Levant has returned to Canada after leading a team of Rebels on our Free Speech Mission to the United Kingdom. On Saturday, Tommy Robinson, the independent journalist and activist, hosted the “Unite the Kingdom” rally — one of the largest demonstrations the country has ever seen.

Conservative estimates place the crowd size at more than 100,000 people, while it's entirely possible it was significantly larger than that.

“We'll never know for sure,” said Ezra, “but let me put it this way: it was huge.”

The crowd size was interesting because, “there was absolutely no establishment support” for Robinson's event whatsoever, he said, noting not a single elected politician spoke at the event.

One very big name who did speak at the event was Elon Musk, who joined Robinson live on stage through a virtual appearance.

In the end, the Unite the Kingdom rally was “a total triumph for Tommy Robinson,” Ezra remarked.

The logistics of the event — including porta-potties and massive TV trucks for those in attendance — were a step up from past events hosted by the activist.

“It's incredible that this all happened, when just a few months ago Tommy Robinson was in prison,” said Ezra. Over the 10 years the Rebel News boss has known Robinson, his message has remained consistent.

“Things that Tommy Robinson was saying a year ago, let's say, that the entire establishment would attack. Now, the entire establishment is saying them,” Ezra said, citing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an example of how quickly opinions have shifted.

“This was a mass protest by ordinary people. There were no big backers, no political parties. Definitely no regime media, no big financiers. It was truly a grassroots event.”

Despite his critics' best efforts, including those in the British government, “it's clear that Tommy isn't going away,” Ezra continued.

“Tommy's supporters are working class people who have been called names, like football hooligans or whatever. And now, they know that at least in the case of Elon Musk, they have friends in high places too.”