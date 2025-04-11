Touching moment Conservative supporter tells Poilievre of need for criminal justice reform

As crime rates continue to rise across Canada, Pierre Poilievre has continued to raise the issue on the campaign trail, putting the blame squarely on failed catch-and-release policies from the Liberals.

The issue has seen Poilievre's Conservatives picking up endorsements from police unions, who say their officers are struggling to keep violent offenders off the streets.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to an emotional incident from a campaign stop, which saw a Poilievre supporter telling the Conservative leader and his wife, Anaida, about her sister's murder and her desire to see criminal justice reform.

The growth of crime and chaos under the Liberals watch for the last decade is “no longer just an anomaly,” said Tamara.

The moment showed the “Poilievres at their authentic best,” added Sheila, noting Anaida was emotionally overcome by the supporter's touching words. “I just looked at this and thought: could anybody, in their wildest fever dream, imagine those two inauthentic robotic lizards known as The Carneys reacting to this family this way?” Sheila continued.

Liberal bail reform has “unleashed a wave of terror on the streets” of Canada, Tamara said, “with repeated offenders knowing full-well there's no repercussions, there's no recourse for their actions.”