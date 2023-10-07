Tracey Wilson of CCFR on gun buyback challenge: ‘We have no intention of stopping now’
Tracey spoke with Sheila about the latest on the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights challenge against the Trudeau Liberal’s gun ‘buyback’ scheme.
This episode originally aired on October 6, 2023.
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) to discuss the Trudeau Liberals' gun policy after the PM was disinvited to an event hosted by a Quebec anti-gun lobbying group.
Sheila asked Tracey:
Going forward, where are we at on the latest gun grabs? Where are we at on the so-called buyback?
Tracey explained the latest on the CCFR’s challenge against the 2020 gun ban:
So we, as you know, filed a federal court challenge very quickly after this ban was announced back in 2020. It's been moving at the speed of justice and we did have an eight-day hearing in the federal court here in Ottawa back in April.
Justice Kane actually came forward at a recent case management conference and said she will have her decision on that by the end of the month, which is interesting timing because there's an amnesty right now that protects gun owners who own these firearms… but it runs out at the end of the month.
Tracey talked about what will happen when the judge makes the end-of-the-month decision:
But we'll see either way, it doesn't matter if we lose, we have no intention of stopping now. So, we're committed to taking it all the way.
And at the end of the day, my message to gun owners out there everywhere is you've done nothing to deserve this, and this government won't be in power forever.
