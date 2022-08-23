TRAILER: Trucker Rebellion | Convoy to Ottawa
In this new documentary, Chief Videographer for Rebel News, Abdusselam Bezirgan features exclusive footage and interviews with truckers, including one of the organizers, Tamara Lich, who has since been banned from giving future interviews by a court order.
After two years of a war on civil liberties of unprecedented magnitudes, last winter's trucker rebellion marked the start of the end of COVID policies across the country.
In an atmosphere of segregation where vaccination status would determine if a citizen could fly, or even receive an organ transplant, the announcement of the vaccine mandate for the truckers was the final straw. This sparked peaceful civil disobedience that led to the declaration of the Emergencies Act.
Multiple convoys of semi-trucks and cars were formed all across Canada with Ottawa in their sights, witnessing hundreds of thousands of supporters joining all along the way.
Rebel News reporters Mocha Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture this historical uprising.
Despite mainstream media claiming that protestors were seen "stealing food from the homeless" and "harassing local business", this gentleman who came all the way from PEI can be seen picking up trash with his two sons to help keep the area clean.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) February 1, 2022
Visit https://t.co/PjrS80cPFU 👈 pic.twitter.com/zSu83G92FC
Their video features exclusive footage and interviews with truckers, including one of the organizers, Tamara Lich, who has since been banned from giving future interviews by a court order.
Thank you to ConvoyReports.com supporters for donating and supporting our team while we bring you the news.
Check out Convoydocumentary.com for more information on the trucker rebellion, and sign up for a subscription to RebelNews+ to see the full Trucker Rebellion: Journey to Ottawa documentary.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.