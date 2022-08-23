TRAILER: Trucker Rebellion | Convoy to Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

After two years of a war on civil liberties of unprecedented magnitudes, last winter's trucker rebellion marked the start of the end of COVID policies across the country.

In an atmosphere of segregation where vaccination status would determine if a citizen could fly, or even receive an organ transplant, the announcement of the vaccine mandate for the truckers was the final straw. This sparked peaceful civil disobedience that led to the declaration of the Emergencies Act.



Multiple convoys of semi-trucks and cars were formed all across Canada with Ottawa in their sights, witnessing hundreds of thousands of supporters joining all along the way.



Rebel News reporters Mocha Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture this historical uprising.



Despite mainstream media claiming that protestors were seen "stealing food from the homeless" and "harassing local business", this gentleman who came all the way from PEI can be seen picking up trash with his two sons to help keep the area clean.



Their video features exclusive footage and interviews with truckers, including one of the organizers, Tamara Lich, who has since been banned from giving future interviews by a court order.

