Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Trans athlete Lia Thomas — born Will — draws closer to breaking women's swimming records

“He could look like any other man, and it wouldn't matter, as long as he says the magic words ‘I self-identify as female’.”

  • By Rebel News
  • December 14, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Barbara Kay (follow @BarbaraRKay on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the transgender athlete destroying women's college records.

Here's a bit of what Barbara had to say:

“He could look like any other man, and it wouldn't matter, as long as he says the magic words ‘I self-identify as female’.

“And yes, he's coming very close to the all-time records in female, in women's swimming, within a fraction or two of the all-time best records... the other women are very discouraged, and feeling humiliated, as well they should.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Gender Sports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport

UNSPORTING

How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport

ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.