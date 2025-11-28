Trans athlete takes 1st place and cash prize at another women’s strength competition in B.C.

Audrey Yun, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has done it again. This time taking 1st place in a women’s powerlifting competition during the Victoria Barbell Open which took place on November 8–9.

Rankings for the entire meet show that Yun not only took the first-place podium in the women’s category, but lifted such significant weight that Yun’s scores ranked higher than every other athlete, male or female, across more than 100 competitors in their respective divisions.

November 26, 2025

According to the event website, the first-place prize included a $250 cash payout along with the glory of the podium and a gold medal.

And once again, the female competitors didn’t stand a chance.

According to HeCheated.org, a site that has tracked wins of over 5,000 males dominating women’s sports, Yun has taken at least four other first-place medals and two second-place finishes in British Columbia since 2023, including at the B.C. Summer Open Games this past summer in Port Coquitlam.

That same event also saw another biological male, Stacey Beting, take home a medal while competing in the women’s category, a pattern of lost opportunity for female athletes that strongwoman athlete Maria Barwig, who previously competed against Yun, says simply isn’t fair.

“I believe the effort to ensure women have fair and safe competition in strength sports is at a complicated but important stage. The conversations are louder, more public, and more nuanced than they were a few years ago,” Barwig told Rebel News without losing hope.

“In some ways, support has grown, more people are paying attention, asking questions, and recognizing that women deserve a level playing field. At the same time, the issue has also become more polarized, which can make progress feel slower or more difficult,” she said.

Adding to the difficulty in achieving fairness is the disparity in how both political leaders and sport associations acknowledge and address the issue. Last year, B.C.’s NDP government, led by David Eby, quashed the B.C. Conservatives' proposed legislation to restore fairness in women’s and girls’ sports.

In contrast, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spearheaded legislation this past summer that prohibits trans-identifying athletes who are Alberta residents from competing in women’s sports.

Similarly, while the BC Powerlifting Association seems unmoved by concerns raised over males dominating over female athletes in women's competitions, Strongman Corporation Canada has taken commonsense measures to try to restore some fairness in their competitions.

In 2024, after complaints regarding Yun competing and some female athletes reporting that Yun had made inappropriate comments regarding them online — including questioning how “pissing beside them” would make the women feel — the corporation suspended Yun. The Corporation also created a third “open” competition category for athletes who don’t identify as the their biological sex.

“Since I first started speaking about this, I’ve seen both positive momentum and real resistance,” Said Barwig. Overall, I’m cautiously hopeful. I believe that with continued dialogue, fairness, and respect for all athletes, we can get to a place where women in strength sports feel fully protected and valued,” she said.

Yun’s latest “win” in Victoria came days before strength sports saw another trans-related controversy. On Tuesday, the Official Strongman Games stripped the “World's Strongest Women” title away from American Jammie Booker, who had been medalled the week prior without the corporation or the female athletes knowing Booker was a male.

The Strongest Woman title has now been rightfully restored and awarded to Britain’s’ Andrea Thompson, who had taken second place on the day of the competition, with Booker being banned from competing with the corporation in the future.

According to BBC News, Thompson says she was “frustrated and angry” to have learned she and the other women competed against a male, adding that Booker “lied and was very dishonest, and took away a lot of things from a lot of women.”

Barwig tells Rebel News that situations like what happened to Thompson emphasize “how important for everyone's mental and physical health [it is] for promoters and policy makers to be proactive and change rather than react to the aftermath of a male born athlete competing in the women's division.”