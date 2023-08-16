Trans-identifying male smashes women’s weightlifting national record, beats opponent by 200kg

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 15, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by April Hutchison, a Team Canada powerlifter, to discuss the latest news of a biological man dominating a recent female powerlifting competition.

Ezra played a clip of the man, now called Anne Andres, on his social media page mocking women for how muscularly inferior they are:

Why is women's bench so bad? I mean, not compared to me. We all know that I'm a tranny freak. So that doesn't count. I know we're not talking about Mackenzie Lee. She has got little T-rex arms and she's like, 400 lbs of chest muscle, apparently. I mean, standard bench in a powerlifting competition for women, I literally don't understand why it's so bad.

Ezra asked April why there were cheers for Anne when he won the competition. She answered:

Well, I mean, before every competition, they do kind of have rules like, like you know, sportsmanship, blah, blah, blah… I did hear that the one woman that competed against Anne on the podium on Sunday had no idea that Ann is a biological male. So we have one person that's clueless. The other person to the other side is just like what's going on? People that are clapping, a lot of them don't even know that he was a man even though he's been in media attention for the last year. Some people are still confused. Some people don't even know what the word transgender means.

Ezra then played a clip of April speaking with Piers Morgan on the topic in a recent interview:

You know, it's, it's been very disheartening. For example, that national record that he broke athletes have been chasing that for years. And we're talking top athletes who have been training and training and training. So it just goes to show the advantages the physiological advantages that a male has over a female, whether it's muscle mass or bone density lung capacity, you know, I could go on.

April also explained to Ezra that Anne had smashed the women’s powerlifting record by more than 200kg, which is close to 500 lbs.