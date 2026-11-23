The federally owned Trans Mountain pipeline paid about $2.5 billion in debt servicing from 2018 to 2025, according to figures tabled in Parliament, and the government will not say what the line is worth.

The figures came in Nov. 20 responses to order paper questions Q-1524 and Q-1525, both submitted by Bloc Québécois MP Mario Simard of Jonquière.

Capital spending on the project from 2018 to 2025 came to about $33.6 billion, according to a Rebel News tally of the yearly figures. Debt servicing over the same period was about $2.5 billion, including $1.197 billion in 2024 alone.

Projected debt service is $602 million a year through 2030.

The responses also show an $888.1 million goodwill write-down in 2023. Projected costs for 2026 include $96 million in "development costs," with no further explanation.

Asked for an estimated market value, the government declined to give one. It repeated that it "does not intend to be the long-term owner" of the pipeline.

The totals are a Rebel News sum of the annual figures in the tables, not totals given by the government.

Without a market value, Canadians have no way to judge how much of what they have put in a future sale would recover.

Trans Mountain began as a private project. Kinder Morgan proposed the expansion, then halted non-essential spending in April 2018 as the British Columbia government fought it and Ottawa failed to enforce its own jurisdiction over an interprovincial pipeline. The Trudeau government bought the line that year for $4.5 billion, and taxpayers have carried the costs ever since. The expansion began carrying oil in May 2024.

Now another pipeline with government owners is on the table. Trans Mountain Corporation and the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, both government-owned, are two of the three proponents of the West Coast Oil Pipeline, along with Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Cabinet listed it as a national interest project on Oct. 1. It is now known as Pacific Link.