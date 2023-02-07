Trans protesters rally at Oklahoma State Capitol to oppose legislation regarding transition-related ‘health care’ for minors

Fox News

By Ezra Levant Stop the Censorship Justin Trudeau is coming to kill Rebel News with the largest censorship plan in Canada, which will even silence everyday Canadians on social media — we must stop Bill C-11! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Hundreds of pro-transgender protesters gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday to demonstrate against proposed laws that would restrict gender transition-related medical care for minors.

Videos showed protesters chanting "protect trans kids" and "my body, my freedom" inside the Capitol rotunda, while carrying signs that read, "Protect trans rights." The protesters were speaking out against Senate Bills 129 and 252, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 26 and 18, respectively, from receiving gender transition procedures.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address, which took place during the demonstration, included a call for similar legislation.

"Minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes," Stitt said on the House floor. "We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma."

Republican Sen. David Bullard, who introduced SB 129, known as the Millstone Act, said that he chose the age of 26 due to scientific findings that say the brain does not fully develop and mature until the mid- to late 20s.

Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm, who proposed SB 252, said in a press release, "If those under the age of 18 don’t have the mental capacity to vote, drink, or smoke, they certainly should not be making irreversible decisions to mutilate and destroy their body."

The demonstration was also in response to other bills being discussed in the legislature that target drag shows, publicly-funded transition surgeries and other LGBTQ issues.

Trans activists in the Oklahoma Capitol chanting “This is our house!” pic.twitter.com/IlRaZ49rwG — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 6, 2023