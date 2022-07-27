Trans swimmer Lia Thomas out of the race to be crowned NCAA Woman of the Year

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Earlier this month, it was announced that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was nominated by the University of Pennsylvania to receive the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The award, according to the NCAA, “was created to honor senior female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate career in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service, and leadership.”

Now, according to The Post Millennial, Sylvie Binder, a Columbia University fencer, will be the Ivy League nominee.

Fox News writes that Binder is one of “the 577 overall students nominated for this honor earlier this month and was one of the eight athletes nominated from The Ivy League conference.”

Thomas’ nomination naturally sparked outrage on social media because of Thomas’ distinct biological advantage over female competitors. In contrast, the news of Binder being the Ivy League pick over Thomas has been much more warmly received.

Binder, as reported by Daily Wire, “is a three-time first-team all-American who won the NCAA women’s foil title in 2019, and the bronze medal in 2018 and 2022.” Daily Wire also notes that she graduated with an excellent grade point average and is grateful for her family, who has provided her “unconditional support” in her athletic endeavours over the past few years.

According to the NCAA’s website, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will narrow down the nominees to three finalists from each of the three divisions and will announce the winner in January 2023 at the NCAA Convention.

