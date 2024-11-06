Trans UCP member calls for parental rights, caution on youth transitions and fair play in women's sports

At the United Conservative Party (UCP) annual general meeting in Red Deer, Alberta, Blaine Badiuk, a transgender UCP member, publicly supported Premier Danielle Smith’s new youth transition policy.

Speaking with Rebel News, Badiuk backed Smith’s cautious approach, emphasizing the need to protect children from irreversible medical decisions. “We cannot have kids as young as 12 making irreversible medical decisions,” Badiuk explained, underscoring the need for evidence-backed health care.

Smith’s policy restricts medical interventions, such as hormone treatments, for children under 16, reflecting caution similar to international standards. According to Badiuk, this pause allows time for research and ensures parents are part of these decisions, supporting children’s mental health and family unity.

WATCH: UCP members resoundingly back Premier Smith's fight for freedom



Members gave Premier Smith a resounding approval, as she scored a 91.5% approval rating in the leadership review.https://t.co/DLNoLtnwPv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 5, 2024

“It’s just not good for a kid’s mental health to live a double life,” Badiuk said, stressing the importance of parental involvement.

Badiuk also praised Smith’s fair approach to transgender adults, noting that she supports comprehensive, lifelong health-care access. On sports, Badiuk backed creating divisions to ensure fairness in women’s categories, aligning with UN recommendations.

Rejecting the idea of the LGBTQ+ community as politically uniform, Badiuk noted, “Being transgender is the least interesting thing about me.” He described himself as a passionate libertarian and lifelong Albertan, eager for balance and open debate.

The UCP’s new policies, Badiuk hopes, will safeguard both parental rights and youth welfare while ensuring fair participation in sports across Alberta.