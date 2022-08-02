'Non-binary, transgender' author and activist outed, cancelled for working for weapons manufacturer

Amazon

Transgender activist and author Ana Mardoll, a self-described “writer, activist, and non-binary transgender boy” who goes by “xe/xer” pronouns, has been cancelled by socialist activists after details exposed Mardoll as an employee of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Mardoll, who insisted that reading books is “ableist,” sparked the ire of other activists who doxxed Mardoll.

“I’ve been aware that someone is trying to dox me and @ everyone I know in the process, so I might as well address some things here,” wrote Mardoll from a now-deleted Twitter account.

“I’m sorry I have to do this,” Mardoll added. “I work at a large corporation which I will not name. I work in software licensing, procuring text editors and code compliers for others.’"

“I do not procure code for anything. I got this particular job because my family works for the same corporation,” the activist said. “I stay because I’m on an unusual part-time arrangement for medical reasons. It’s hard to find a remote WFH job that will give me medical insurance but let me work 10-20 hours a week.”

According to the Daily Mail, the person who released Mardoll’s personal details also created a blog page on Medium listing the activist’s personal social media accounts and home address, but the page was later delisted for violating its standards against revealing personal information.

As Mardoll faced widespread cancellation on social media, Katelyn Burns, an MSNBC contributor and friend of the activist, attacked the mob for “accusing my friend of war crimes, this is next level insane.”

“Looking forward to weirdo lefties doxing every Lockheed Martin employee with this much glee since I’ve been informed it’s not really about this one person that these weirdos have obsessed over for months,” added Burns, who is also transgender.

Mardoll, who reportedly worked for Lockheed Martin for 15 years, was blasted over the hypocrisy of supporting and being employed by a company best known for its development of military weapons, including missiles and jet fighters used in wars opposed by anti-war activists on both the left and right.

“Ana Mardoll being a Lockheed Martin nepotism hire, who's been there since the middle of the Bush administration, is making me lose it,” said a Twitter account critical of Mardoll’s employment at the company.

“If you have the qualifications to get hired doing software development for Lockheed Martin, then you have the qualifications to find a job working for a significantly less evil corporation,” wrote another.

Mardoll attained prominence for writing LGBTQ-promoting novels including Cinder the Fireplace Boy and the Gayly Grimm Tales and No Man of Woman Born.