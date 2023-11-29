Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney honored in Forbes’ ’30 Under 30’ social media list

Transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been recognized by Forbes with a spot on its prestigious '30 Under 30 Social Media' list—an acknowledgment of young, influential figures transforming the creator economy

Forbes compiled this list with public nominations and insights from technology journalists and experts across various creative domains. The publication highlighted the creator economy as a rapidly growing $250 billion industry, expected to double in the next five years.

Mulvaney, 26, gained widespread popularity on TikTok through the "Days of Girlhood" series, which documents Mulvaney's gender transition journey. This series alone has amassed over 1 billion views, resonating with a broad audience on the platform.

Mulvaney's influence extended beyond social media, notably participating in a promotional campaign with Bud Light, which stirred significant criticism towards the brand.

In an Instagram post celebrating the achievement, Mulvaney expressed gratitude and excitement for future endeavors, hinting at further business aspirations.

"Businesswoman special!!! This was my dream, I couldn’t be more grateful. And buckle up, we’re just getting started," Mulvaney wrote.

Reacting to the backlash against Bud Light, Mulvaney stated, “I now realize that when I work with a brand, they will forever be a part of my story, going forward. And I want there to be a mutual respect – and not only for me, but also for my community.”

“I think I am becoming a bit of a businesswoman,” said Mulvaney. “As much as I love the creative side, I love getting smarter: I want to know everything, and how it all works. Of course being in front of the camera, but I love the idea of producing and I think, why not learn it all.”