Transport Canada has blown through nearly 700K on digital ID plan with no start date for scheme

Transport Canada has to date spent $428,671 on salaries and $220,830 on non-salaries, the ministry admitted in an order paper return tabled in the House of Commons.

There is no anticipated launch date for the program that was first announced January 2018, nearly five years ago.

The inquiry of ministry was posed by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis from the Ontario riding of Haldimand—Norfolk and compelled the ministry to produce costs and other data related to the Known Traveller Digital Identity project.

According to the return tabled in the House on Tuesday:

Transport Canada has to date spent $428,671 on salaries and $220,830 on non-salaries. With respect to non-salaries, the breakdown of the amount is as follows: travel, $38,650; IT consultants for informatics, $177,351; and software licenses, $7,902.

Budget 2021 proposed $105.3 million over five years starting in 2021-22, with $28.7 million in remaining amortization and $10.2 million per year ongoing, to Transport Canada to collaborate with international partners to further advance the KTDI pilot project.

  • By Jeremy Loffredo

