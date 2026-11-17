Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon has signed a third straight "urgent" interim order setting the rules for ships that sail British Columbia's coast without a licensed pilot, keeping the rules in place by emergency power for more than two years.

Interim Order No. 3 was made on October 29 and published in the Canada Gazette, the government's official journal, on November 14. Its preamble says the minister believes the order "is required to deal with an urgent issue related to the provision of pilotage services." It gives no other reason.

It repeals Interim Order No. 2, which MacKinnon made on November 3, 2025. That order in turn repealed the original order, signed by then Transport Minister Anita Anand on November 4, 2024. All three carry the same "urgent issue" wording.

The Pilotage Act lets a minister issue an interim order where there is an urgent issue, but the order lapses a year after it is made unless a regulation with the same effect replaces it, and it must be tabled in Parliament within 15 days. Rather than make the rule a regulation, with a published cost analysis and a comment period, Transport Canada has renewed the order each autumn.

The order lets the Pacific Pilotage Authority waive compulsory pilotage for ships under 10,000 gross tonnage whose deck officers have made regular voyages in the region within the past 60 months and completed five or ten return voyages within 24 months, depending on the waters. It also allows a waiver where "a licensed pilot is not available."

A special examination by the Auditor General, released September 23, 2024, six weeks before the first interim order, found a significant deficiency in the Authority's waiver process. It said waivers were granted to applicants who did not meet the navigation experience condition and that the Authority did not monitor compliance with waiver conditions. In 2023, the Authority issued 82 waivers covering 926 ships and 1,208 people.