Trash, ice thrown from high rise at Toronto lockdown protesters — cops don't really care

Although police showed more restraint in their handling of the weekly protest that assembles downtown in Toronto, demonstrating against Ontario's lockdown measures, this most recent protest on January 30 still did have some violence. Fortunately, it was not as bad as it could have been.

An individual who clearly had an issue with the protesters took it upon themselves to throw trash, ice and who knows what else from their apartment in a Toronto high-rise building down at the marchers below.

And Torontonians should be well-informed on what could happen when someone is throwing things off a balcony in the city, after all it was only last summer that “chair girl” received her punishment for throwing a chair off of her balcony.

The subject was a topic of discussion on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosted by David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini.