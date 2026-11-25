Twelve Indigenous and Métis organizations were promised $25,000 to $40,000 each to write submissions to a federal review of the Access to Information Act, and the department running that review is the one paying them. The Treasury Board Secretariat committed $420,000 in total, according to its own grants disclosure.

The review falls under Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali in Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government, and it began in June 2025. The 12 funding agreements are listed in the secretariat's disclosure, with start dates of May 21 and 22 and an end date of September 1.

Eight of the agreements are for $40,000: the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, the Métis National Council, the Métis Nation of Alberta Association, the Métis Nation of Ontario Secretariat, Métis Nation British Columbia, Tsawwassen First Nation and the First Nations of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society.

Four others are for $25,000: the Manitoba Métis Federation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in and Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn.

The record for the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs describes a project that supports the mandatory review of the Act and calls for a written submission on the challenges Indigenous peoples face with access to information, personal data and privacy. It also ties the work to the federal law implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Public engagement ran from March 5 to June 15, according to the review's page, which lists "Indigenous access to and protection of information" as one of six focus areas and does not mention funding for participants.

Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard wrote in her submission to the review that she is relieved the government appears open to changing the Act, but that its policy approaches "lack ambition."

Her office's 2025-26 annual report counts 5,839 complaints, nearly half of them about delays or time extensions.