A First Nation in northern British Columbia retaliated against one of its own members for filing a human rights complaint, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ruled. The Nation did it with a policy that put human rights complainants in the same category as people convicted of crimes against the Nation.

Susan Carlick, a Tlingit woman and Wolf Clan member of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN), had been working as a land stewardship consultant for the Nation since July 2021.

On November 14, 2022, she received a one-line email from the Nation's lands manager: "This is to inform you that your contract with Taku River Tlingit First Nation is terminated without cause effective Monday, November 14, 2022 at 13:00 hours." Fifteen minutes earlier, the Nation's Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Pugh, had emailed her on behalf of himself and Spokesperson Charmaine Thom about her dealings with social services staff.

Carlick, who represented herself, filed a complaint on February 16, 2023. Its first sentence read: "I am discriminated (sic) based on my family status as a 'Carlick' not a 'Jack'."

One month later, on March 17, 2023, the Nation's Clan Directors Council adopted an "Adverse Party Policy." It defined an Adverse Party to include a "Citizen or Worker convicted of an indictable offence against the Nation," anyone in civil litigation with the Nation or its companies, and any complainant in a proceeding against the Nation before a tribunal, commission or regulatory body.

Adverse Parties could not attend most Nation meetings, sit on any committee, hold office or work for the Nation without written consent from a quorum of the council.

Once the Nation was formally served with her complaint in July 2023, the policy was applied to her. Her uncontradicted evidence was that representatives read it aloud at meetings and named her. She said it was even used to stop her from collecting a gift card after her name came up in a random draw at a meeting.

Tribunal member Jo-Anne Pickel rejected her claim that her contract was ended because of her family status, as a Carlick rather than a Jack. She found no proof that family status was a factor in the firing, and refused to stretch "family status" to cover advocating for services for an adult daughter. She also found Carlick's own conduct at a heated November 2022 clan meeting "escalated, rather than reduced, tensions in the room."

But she did not believe the Nation's two most senior witnesses. Thom and Pugh both testified they had no role in the firing, and Pickel found that not credible.

Asked whether he stood beside the lands manager to make sure the termination email went out, Pugh said, "I don't remember." She wrote: "I simply do not find it credible that Mr. Pugh, as a Chief Administrative Officer, would not remember something as significant as whether he stood beside someone to make sure they sent an email terminating someone's consulting contract." The Nation never called the lands manager, who still works for it, to testify.

On retaliation, Carlick won. Pickel accepted that guarding confidential litigation information is a legitimate purpose, but found the policy "overly broad and insufficiently tailored to this purpose."

Its consent process, she wrote, only made things worse by forcing complainants to seek permission "from the very entity against which they have filed a discrimination complaint." Grouping complainants with people convicted of offences against the Nation "would reasonably cause TRTFN community members to believe that human rights complainants such as Ms. Carlick have engaged in wrongful behaviour by filing complaints under the CHRA."

Pickel did not find the policy was written because of Carlick, but found the Nation reckless about how it would affect rights under the Canadian Human Rights Act (CHRA).

The Nation must pay Carlick $5,000 for pain and suffering and $2,000 in special compensation, plus interest, stop applying the policy in its present form, rewrite it with the Canadian Human Rights Commission if it wants to keep one, and agree on a protocol for her participation in community meetings and governance. The Nation had argued the Tribunal should defer to its right of self-government.