Tribunal Watch: Quebec tribunal orders law firm to pay $5,000 to law student it refused to hire over child pornography charges

A Montreal law firm has been ordered to pay $5,000 to a law student it refused to hire as a sales agent after it learned he was facing child pornography charges.

Judge Sophie Lapierre of Quebec’s Human Rights Tribunal ruled that Néolégal Inc. violated section 18.2 of Quebec’s Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. That section bars employers from refusing to hire someone over a criminal offence that has no connection to the job.

The decision, 2026 QCTDP 3, was issued February 2, 2026. Lapierre is the same judge who ordered a Longueuil hair salon to pay $500 over its “man” and “woman” booking buttons.

In May 2023, Antoine Absi was finishing his law degree when he applied to be a legal services sales agent at Néolégal. The firm interviewed him and offered him the job, on condition that he pass a criminal background check.

On May 29, 2023, Absi signed the contract and the consent form. In the email returning them, he told the firm he had a criminal record “with no connection to the job in question.” He also took the opportunity, he wrote, to point out “the importance of section 18.2” of the Charter.

(Quotes from the decision are translated from French.)

In a phone call that same day, Absi told Néolégal’s talent director, Maëlle Descles, that his record was “essentially child pornography.” The background check showed a pending charge. Descles met with the firm’s head of legal services and one other person. The meeting lasted no more than 10 minutes, and they decided to withdraw the offer.

Descles emailed Absi that the firm holds sensitive client information and documents, and that it could not proceed given “the far too sensitive accusation of child pornography” against him.

According to court records the firm filed with the tribunal, Absi faced several charges across three criminal files, including child pornography and luring. On April 10, 2024, about a year after Néolégal turned him down, he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and one count of luring. The remaining charges in those files were conditionally stayed.

The tribunal did not weigh the guilty pleas. It judged the firm’s decision as of May 2023, when Absi was presumed innocent. It also noted that both sides accepted that section 18.2 protects people who have only been charged, as well as those convicted.

Néolégal practises family law, youth protection law and criminal law. Descles testified that the sales agent position was entirely remote and unsupervised, that the firm’s computer system is not partitioned, and that a sales agent could reach client files containing photos, videos and contact information for children.

The firm also pointed to Absi’s release conditions at the time. One barred him from any job that would place him in a position of trust or authority over anyone under 16. Another barred him from using the internet for recreation or social media, except for his university studies.

Lapierre rejected all of it.

She ruled that the firm had not proved how a sales agent would actually find photos or videos of children in its files, whether such files exist, how often, or whether the firm represents minors at all. She read the internet condition as barring recreational use only, which left Absi free to work online. The firm’s argument about a lawyer’s duty of trust to clients did not apply to a salesman, she wrote, because “the sales agent does not act as a lawyer, jurist or paralegal.”

“Néolégal seems to take for granted that it is unacceptable for a law firm to employ a person solely because he is charged with ‘child pornography,’” Lapierre wrote. “That is not the case.”

She found the firm was “manifestly put off by the gravity of the charge and the social opprobrium that accompanies it,” and had acted on “hypotheses and subjective fears.” The tribunal also faulted Néolégal for never asking what Absi was accused of doing before it made its decision.

The tribunal cited Supreme Court rulings describing sexual offences against children as violent crimes that cause immense harm. It said that gravity does not automatically connect an offence to a job, even where children’s safety is involved.

Quebec’s human rights commission investigated, sided with Absi, and proposed a settlement. Néolégal refused it. The commission then declined to take the case to the tribunal itself, so Absi sued on his own, represented by Yves Tanguay of Services légaux Novum.

Absi testified that the refusal left him feeling shame and hurt his self-esteem. He said he saw the sales job as a way to work in the legal field while his charges were before the courts, since he could not become a lawyer until they were resolved.

He asked for $5,000 in moral damages and $1,000 in punitive damages. The tribunal awarded the full $5,000, plus interest, and ordered Néolégal to pay legal costs. It rejected punitive damages, finding the firm’s staff sincerely believed they were justified given the nature of the charges and the firm’s family and youth protection practice.

The hearing was held October 3, 2025, roughly a year and a half after Absi’s guilty pleas.

Read the decision:

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