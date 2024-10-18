Trudeau accuses Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson of being paid by Russian news outlet

Over the past 35 days, the Foreign Interference Commission has seen a slew of high-profile witnesses testify about foreign interference in the Canadian government. On October 11th, former Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and his chief of staff Zita Astravas were among the key figures to appear.

A key revelation was that a critical 2021 warrant from CSIS concerning Liberal power broker Michael Chan took 54 days to reach Blair’s desk after being sent to Astravas. Critics suspect this delay may point to an internal cover-up. Michael Chan, a former Liberal MPP, now serves as Deputy Mayor of Markham.

Bill Blair's chief of staff met with CSIS and learned that the alleged subject of the foreign interference was her old buddy Liberal Michael Chan.



Then the warrant didn't get in front of Bumbling Old Bill Blair for 54 days, a delay which could have gotten the whole… pic.twitter.com/DlTsTDfsUz — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 11, 2024

The final witness to testify was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who swore on a Bible to tell the truth during his testimony. Trudeau downplayed threats from China, including claims made by MP Michael Chong that he was targeted by the Chinese government. Trudeau's dismissive stance raised eyebrows, as he seemed to undermine the seriousness of foreign interference.

MASTERFUL: Full examination of Trudeau by lawyer for Michael Chong, Gib Van Ert.



Trudeau says Chong is overreacting about China targeting his Hong Kong family for intimidation. pic.twitter.com/DLwTEnm5cM — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 16, 2024

Later, lawyer Guillaume Sirois brought up the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Trudeau alleged that Russia played a role in escalating the convoy’s chaos and even accused Dr. Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson of being paid by Russian media outlet Russia Today to destabilize Canadian democracy—claims he made in French, possibly to sway Quebec voters.

Trudeau claims Dr. Jordan Peterson and American journalist Tucker Carlson are funded by Russian state broadcaster RT while testifying at the Foreign Interference Commission.https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/mZ7vC96zBE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2024

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, continues to call for a release of names linked to the alleged interference, refusing to be bound by confidentiality agreements.

To read more about the inquiry, visit Exposethetraitors.com and sign the petition demanding transparency.