Trudeau and Ford’s trade war strategy is a direct path to economic ruin for Canada

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalating tensions with the U.S. over trade, potentially endangering Canada's economic stability.

"Trudeau cannot campaign against Pierre Poilievre... but he thinks, Hail Mary, I'm going to campaign against Trump," Sheila noted, explaining how Trudeau is attempting to deflect attention away from his domestic failings.

Ford's proposal to "cut off energy exports to the United States" in response to U.S. tariffs further fuels the fire, despite concerns it could harm both countries' economies.

As Drea put it, "Trump is asking us to do things that are in the best interest of public safety for Canadians," yet Trudeau’s government has failed to act.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, however, is taking a different approach, by actually focusing on diplomacy and economic cooperation, saying, “Under no circumstances will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports.”