Trudeau-appointed Senator calls out CBC for anti-conservative bias, execs deny allegations

CBC executives defended the network from claims it was biased against conservative voices, with the outlet's editor-in-chief insisting the state broadcaster has a “bias-free newsroom.”

During testimony before the Senate transport and communications committee, Senator Andrew Cardozo (Ont.) — a former Liberal Party organizer and Toronto Star contributor — said even staunch supporters of the CBC can see the network has a credibility problem.

“There is a sizeable part of the population that believes the CBC is biased, that it has a political approach, that it is preachy,” said Cardozo. “There are two or three people who do ‘fact check’ Opposition members more than they do government members, consistently and quite aggressively. Either you fact check everybody or you don’t fact check everybody.”

CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard denied any bias within the network, insisting that CBC’s independence is “protected by the Broadcasting Act and other instruments of the law.”

CBC editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon said the public broadcaster operates “the most bias-free newsroom I’ve ever seen,” adding that “we are called to defend our journalism, defend our standards, and we are held to account by an independent Ombudsman.”

At the Commons heritage committee on Monday, Conservative MP Kerry Diotte, a former journalist, asked Bouchard to produce names of the last five conservatives to appear on CBC in the last two weeks.

“I'm assuming that's possible,” replied Bouchard.

