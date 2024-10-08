Trudeau calls for ceasefire in lacklustre Oct. 7 statement as Hamas still holds hostages

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Justin Trudeau's statement marking one year since the horrific October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

Gunn Reid pointed out that Trudeau is calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East while Hamas still holds approximately 100 Israelis and foreign nationals hostage in Gaza.

"So you want a ceasefire? The hostages aren't home," she said.

Menzies also criticized Trudeau's statement for claiming to stand with Israel while the Liberal government has opposed strikes against Iran's nuclear and oil facilities.

"We stand with Israel except when we're not standing with Israel," he said.

"And what I mean by that is the Trudeau Liberals have said that if you're going to go into Iran with a strike, the nuclear bases, most of them underground, that's offside. The oil refineries, that's offside. Really? What do you want the IDF to bomb, the botanical gardens?" Menzies said.

Gunn Reid then praised Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's statement for not mincing words about the tragedies of October 7, 2023.

"Pierre Poilievre's statement does not mince words. Justin Trudeau doesn't even mention, really, truly, the atrocities that the terror-apologists are marching in favour of on the streets of Canada's major municipalities," she said.

"But Pierre Poilievre lays it all down, and it shows you how this is a moral battle that the Liberals refuse to fight."