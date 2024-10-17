Trudeau claims Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson are funded by RT during Foreign Interference Commission

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, documentary filmmaker John Robson joined the show to discuss Justin Trudeau's recent testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission.

While speaking about Russia's supposed influence on the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Trudeau asserted that the country's state broadcaster, RT, is funding American journalist Tucker Carlson and Canadian author Dr. Jordan Peterson.

"He is living in his own conspiracy world. The guy who accuses everyone else of being a conspiracy theorist and a disinformationist, he's living in a bizarre alternative universe where Jordan Peterson is a Russian spy," said Levant.

Commenting on Trudeau's testimony, Robson said, "I think that answer didn't go very well for him. He started out quite reasonably saying, 'yes, Russian propagandists do try to amplify dissent in Western societies,' and they do."

"But then he did drift into that smearing thing that he mostly avoided...lets get serious here, Jordan Peterson is many things, but I don't think he's a Russian spy," he said.

Levant further discussed Trudeau's bizarre fixation on Russia as being partially responsible for vaccine skepticism and the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

"Trudeau blamed Russia and attacked Russia for the trucker convoy, for vaccine skepticism...I think he's claiming that Jordan Peterson, the guy whose book says to young men 'clean up your room, fix yourself before you fix the world, that he, Canada's leading public intellectual, is a Russian agent," Levant said,

"So he wont deal with the real crises, but he'll call everyone else a Russian spy because it suits him," he said.