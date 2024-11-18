Trudeau defends carbon tax at G20 summit, says Canadians who oppose him push ‘misinformation’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to champion his carbon tax — this time globally at Brazil’s G20 leaders' summit. He referred to calls for a “carbon-tax election” as ‘misinformation’.

At a conference hosted by Global Citizen, an anti-poverty group, the prime minister called the levy “an easy political target” that combats ‘climate change’ and addresses affordability.

He referred to his minority mandate and three prior election victories in an attempt to settle debate on the carbon tax.

But after nine years in elected office, Trudeau's popularity has unceremoniously taken a nosedive in the polls amid growing support for the Conservative Party, the main driver for a “carbon-tax election.”

The Liberal share of the popular vote, meanwhile, has dwindled each term he has remained in office. Since winning its lone majority government in 2015, the party has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million.

Admittedly, Trudeau then said the carbon tax is “very much in question” for the next election.

Nevertheless, the prime minister says his government is “putting more money in the pockets of people,” courtesy of the carbon tax.

“Our fight against climate change goes hand in hand with affordability,” he added.

That counters later remarks where he implied ‘climate action’ held precedence over Canada’s affordability crisis.

Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, has also repeatedly claimed that “carbon pricing works.”

“People get more money back,” he previously said. “This has never been clearer.”

However, Canadians do not take the prime minister and his cabinet for their word, according to Privy Council focus groups. They repute the claim that most households are net recipients of the levy.

An earlier Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) report said only the poorest 20% of Canadian households will be a net recipient of the carbon tax in fiscal year 2024/25.

“Based on our analysis, most households will pay more in fuel charges and GST — as well as receiving slightly lower incomes — than in Climate Action Incentive payments,” said PBO Yves Giroux in a statement to the Toronto Sun.

Trudeau has disputed that analysis, including in his Sunday remarks.

“We're facing … misinformation and disinformation by people [Conservatives] saying, ‘we have to stop the fight against climate change so we can put a little more money in your pockets,’” he said.

“That's exactly the wrong thing for the planet.”

Focus group participants were livid by the misleading statistics, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. Even those who received “hundreds of dollars more than they paid” said they remained skeptics of the carbon tax.

“I want our money back,” Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, said in a media interview.

“I will be axing the carbon tax [if Conservatives form the government],” he added.

Parliament in 2019 passed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to reduce emissions by taxing fuels.

The tax is currently worth 12¢ per litre of propane, 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, 20¢ per litre of aviation fuel and 25¢ per litre of heating oil. A 23% increase is due next April 1.