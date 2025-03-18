Trudeau eligible for seven-figure cheque for private records: report

MP Justin Trudeau could receive upwards of $2 million for archiving his personal records, a process that ensures they are acquired, processed, preserved, and accessible to the public. According to Blacklock’s, this seven-figure payment is customary practice for preserving private records of former leaders.

Former prime ministers Trudeau (Senior), Mulroney, and Chretien received federal tax credits for archiving their personal papers, with the former two receiving $1 million each.

Library and Archives Canada also budgeted $2 million for Paul Martin's papers and $1.6 million for Stephen Harper's records, reported Blacklock’s.

Trudeau's up for a million or more as he leaves office under @LibraryArchives program that pays $1M to $2M for PMs' papers as documents of "national importance." https://t.co/CiYvgeoEzB #cdnpoil pic.twitter.com/4aBO5nwgPM — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 14, 2025

Archivists must collect and preserve prime ministerial papers, which are typically sealed for decades with limited access. Meanwhile, government documents, including cabinet minutes, are sealed from the public for 30 years or more, with national security papers sealed for longer.

Library and Archives Canada considers such documents to have “national importance” if they are relevant to the Canadian experience, reads a 2018 memo. This also includes those that have significantly impacted Canada and events in the country, or show Canada's contribution to international trends.

Trudeau, who exited his role as prime minister last Thursday, is eligible for a Parliamentary pension of $96,000, a prime minister's allowance of $109,700, and a $15,000 transition allowance for departing MPs as they transition their careers.

Trudeau has given no indication on if he will continue to represent the Montreal riding of Papineau, moving forward. Parliament is expected to return from prorogation on March 24, pending a snap election call from Prime Minister Mark Carney.