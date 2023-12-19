Trudeau gave $32 million to UNRWA in 2021, the UN agency linked to Palestinian radicalization

E-transfer (Canada):

The Harper Government terminated funding to the 'United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)' in 2010, labelling the organization as an unchecked avenue for terror indoctrination.

UNRWA's primary focus is its 700+ schools serving Palestinians. With 30,000 employees, which is 60 percent more than the total number of UN employees for all other refugee crises combined. The majority of them are employed in education. However, these schools teach curricula that praise suicide bombers and martyrs who kill Jews.

Newsweek stated in an opinion article title, Your Tax Dollars Are Being Used to Teach Hate:

Among UNRWA teachers we can find Riad Nimer in Lebanon liking a post praising a gruesome mass murder in a synagogue and Arwa al-Najjar Umm Islam, a math teacher at a West Bank UNRWA school praising a teenager who, with his brother, went on a stabbing rampage in Jerusalem. Another West Bank UNRWA teacher, Nizar Khalil Abu Shaheen, shares a complex antisemitic conspiracy theory about wealthy Jews controlling the United Arab Emirates. An UNRWA employee in Syria, Labibeh Iskandarani, calls on Hitler to "wake up" because "there are still some people you need to burn.

Despite UNRWA angrily dismissing the latest report as 'an attempt to sensationalize' and 'overstate' the problem, the organization did suspend Nimer—only to quickly reinstate him after news of the suspension led to a teacher walkout in its Lebanese facilities.

There were no confirmed reports of any other actions taken against teachers mentioned in the report. Iskandarani deleted pictures of Hitler from her Facebook profile, and one other teacher adjusted his privacy settings to hide his inflammatory posts

Those teachers were uncovered in a joint report conducted in part by UN Watch:

The report identifies 133 UNRWA educators and staff who were found to promote hate and violence on social media, and an additional 82 UNRWA teachers and other staff affiliated with over 30 UNRWA schools involved in drafting, supervising, approving, printing, and distributing hateful content to students. The hatred is systemic at UNRWA, and its internal self-auditing mechanisms are not fit for purpose, alleges the report.

Hamas weapons caches are often located under UNRWA schools. When discovered, UNRWA, teaming with genocidal antisemites, feigns ignorance.

When Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper yanked UNRWA funding, it sat at $25 million annually.

In 2016, Liberal PM Justin Trudeau reinstated the funding. New data obtained through an inquiry by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar indicates that the Trudeau Liberals have steadily increased UNRWA funding to $32 million annually.