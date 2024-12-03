Trudeau government sends over $17 million to China despite its status as a global superpower

The Trudeau government has allocated over $17 million in grants to China since 2018. This data, unearthed through an order paper question by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer, reveals funding for environmental and development projects in the world’s second-largest economy—a move that is indefensible as Canadians face escalating economic hardships.

The data reveals that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) funnelled more than $10 million into environmental projects in China, a country currently constructing coal-fired power plants at a breakneck pace. This funding comes despite Beijing's status as a global emissions leader and its role in producing over half of the world’s coal-fired electricity while Canadians are told to pay more for green electricity.

Global Affairs Canada accounted for an additional $7 million in grants, though the department dodged specifics by claiming it was "too difficult" to provide detailed breakdowns. Smaller sums were funnelled through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC). Importantly, the disclosed grants exclude foreign aid, meaning Canada’s financial engagement with China is likely much higher.

DOCUMENTS @GAC_corporate show feds are still sending millions in foreign aid to China under Fund to promote LGBTQ rights: 'It is addressing local needs.' https://t.co/SEvnQJS4iT #cdnpoli @melaniejoly pic.twitter.com/UnC0fe8qB8 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 19, 2024

Canadians have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, especially when it involves sending millions to a country with an $18 trillion economy—larger than 30 other Asian economies combined—and no shortage of resources to fund its own initiatives.

China, boasting the world’s second-largest GDP and a robust global infrastructure strategy, hardly needs Canadian funding. It is unjustifiable to redirect millions from Canadian taxpayers to subsidize Chinese programs while Canadians grapple with rising inflation, unaffordable housing, and growing fiscal pressures.

Beijing’s vast financial resources, paired with its aggressive geopolitical ambitions, like the Belt and Road initiative, underscore the absurdity of treating it like a recipient in need of international aid.

The public inquiry into China's untoward and illegal influence into the last two Canadian elections heard that China attempted to sway Chinese Canadian voters against Conservative candidates.

With Canadians struggling to afford homes and basic necessities, Trudeau's favourite dictatorship can pay its own way.