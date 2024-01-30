Trudeau Liberals have 'veto' on what can be released to public during Foreign Interference Commission

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik joined the show to discuss day one of the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa.

The commission and public hearings are focused on uncovering potential foreign interference from Russia, China or other state actors during the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The first set of public hearings began yesterday and are scheduled to continue until February 2. A new set of hearings will then continue in March. Following the second set of hearings, additional hearings are scheduled to continue in the fall.

According to CTV News, the first phase of hearings will focus directly on alleged interference committed China, Russia or other state actors. The second phase will focus on the federal government's ability to "detect, deter and counter such interference".

Trudeau government retains veto over public disclosure of classified information in Foreign Interference Commission inquiry



United States government and U.S.-based institutions not mentioned in the public inquiry..



As explained by Kraychik, day one of the hearings consisted primarily of outlining how the hearings will run moving forward, and going over definitions, rules and technicalities.

For example, Kraychik said that the definition of "classified information" was being laid out by a lawyer appointed by the commission. Kraychik explained that during the hearings, if the commissioner wants to make information public, "it's still up to the government to make that final determination."

Specifically, Kraychik reported that one the the commission's lawyers essentially noted that "the federal government has authority to restrict public access to any documents or information it deems classified. If the commission disagrees with the federal government's restriction of public access to such information, it can request a reconsideration."

To follow all of our coverage from the Foreign Interference Commission and to support our independent journalism, visit ProtectOurDemocracy.ca.