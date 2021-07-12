Trudeau ignores reporter's question on the burning and vandalizing of over 20 churches in 3 weeks

Fund the Complaint Read our complaint letter to the RCMP complaints commission, drafted by our general counsel, and if you can help us cover the cost of our lawyers’ intervention. 268 Donors

Goal: 500 Donors Donate Stop Manhandling Journalists Justin Trudeau’s personal bodyguards manhandled Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey simply for asking a question. Trudeau must call off his bullies, and stop ordering the RCMP to assault journalists. 8,691 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made another stop in Western Canada, this time taking the podium along with Premier John Horgan and others at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam, B.C.

Would you believe that while in the media pit, the head of security came over to me to ask if I would be asking Trudeau a tough question? You can’t make this stuff up! Let’s just say I made it clear that I was there to practice real journalism.

Perhaps that was the wrong approach. Maybe if I had said I was there to ask where Trudeau buys his socks from, my repeated attempts to be added to the list of journalists to be formally allotted a question during the question period wouldn't have been brushed off.

The handpicked mainstream media journalists ate up the King of Avoidance's announcement to commit to implementing $10 a day childcare to BC families for children under the age of 6 and thus asked him cozy questions afterward.

But like my colleague Adam Soos, who reported at Trudeau’s recent Calgary appearance, I wanted to ask the prime minister a real question.

The question: Why has Trudeau not referred to the burning and vandalizing of 20 churches in three weeks as acts of hate and terror? That’s something Canadians deserve to know, don’t you think? After all, the church-destroying spree began in the very same province of B.C., to which Trudeau flew all the way in order to get a pat on the back just before what is likely to be a fall election.

Watch my full report here to see how the day unfolded, including the moment I asked Trudeau that important question and ended up being physically tossed aside by one of his RCMP goons because of it. Lord knows the weapon Trudeau is most afraid of is a savvy journalist whom he doesn’t care for.

Can you help keep me safe the next time I get to ask Trudeau a hard question? That may be sooner than later with a fall election looming in the air. Please sign and share our petition at StandWithDrea.com and donate what you can to pay for the legal costs of our complaint letter to the RCMP Complaints Commissioner.