Trudeau Liberals are banning Russian TV stations — but do you think it will stop there?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the federal government's decision to ban Russia Today, Putin’s state broadcaster, from broadcasting on Canada's airwaves.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

"Here's The Globe and Mail reporting the news, they say: Russia’s RT to be removed from Canadian lineup by Bell, Rogers, Shaw and Telus. The story doesn't have a word against censorship. In fact, they quote the Conservative Party as wanting the government to do more and harder and faster... Okay, so that's censorship, and that's The Globe and Mail. It's a bit weird to read of cheering for censorship in The Globe and Mail, given that China literally publishes a propaganda section written by the Chinese embassy, but made to look like a special news report in The Globe and Mail. It's called China Watch, maybe you've seen it. "China Watch" makes it sound skeptical, almost hostile to China — But in fact it's written by the Chinese embassy and paid for by the Chinese embassy, and The Globe and Mail runs it in the middle of their newspaper... We have had censorship in time of war in Canada — World War Two, for example. We have propaganda in times of war also. But Canada is not in a war. Canada is using someone else's war as an excuse to censor a TV channel for Canadians, and of course no one speaks out. I'm not particularly a fan of Russia Today — I'm not particularly a fan of Russia. I've probably watched a grand total of an hour of RT in my whole life. But say, do you think censorship of Canadian TV channels will stop with RT?"

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.