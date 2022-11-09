Trudeau Liberals need someone to study how many net-zero cars are available to Canadians

Despite the massive push for green vehicles, Transport Canada has no clue how many are even for sale in the country.

After recently announcing that all consumer automobiles have to meet the government's climate change targets by 2035, the feds are just now looking to see if supply will meet the centrally planned demand for these low-carbon cars.

According to a recently posted tender notice, Transport Canada requires a contractor to determine the number of green cars in the Canadian market. The request is outlined in a listing titled, Estimating the inventory of zero-emission vehicles available for sale in Canada.

“Transport Canada (TC) requires the services of a Contractor to perform a data collection exercise to determine the availability of new zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for sale in Canada and to provide insights into how inventories of ZEVs may affect the demand and sales of ZEVs going forward in the 2022-2024 period and onwards,” the tender notice says.

Transport Canada recently announced the plan to move to 100% ZEV by 2035, moving up the deadline from 2040.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims for the Canadian economy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

However, Trudeau has not been practicing what he preaches for others.

To sign the Rebel News petition against this expensive revamp of the entire economy, please visit www.NoGreenReset.com.

