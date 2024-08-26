Trudeau Liberals' refugee travel documents spark massive US security concerns as known and suspected terrorists cross border

Over 200 known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) have been caught trying to enter the United States from Canada during the 2024 fiscal year, which ends in September.

Authorities believe that many more have crossed the border without being detected.

Concerns rose after Canada’s decision to issue 5,000 Palestinian refugees visas.

It is unknown how many of these refugees could have ties to Hamas. Recent polling showed over half of Gazans support the brutal October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

The majority of KSTs caught since 2021 have been apprehended at the northern US border, surpassing those at the southern border. Of the 1,700 KSTs caught entering the US illegally, 1,054 were apprehended at the northern border.

Six Republican senators, led by Marco Rubio, have urged the US to heighten precautions at the Canada/US border, particularly in light of Canada's refugee policies.

Canada allowing Gazan refugees with potential terrorist ties into their country poses a national security threat to the U.S. northern border.



In a letter with colleagues, urged Sec Mayorkas to heighten precautions along the border.https://t.co/rmveJ3Q8JM — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) July 24, 2024

"The possibility of terrorists crossing the U.S.-Canada border is deeply concerning given the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas. It would be irresponsible for the U.S. to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States," the senator posted on X.

The Liberal government's decision to issue Refugee Travel Documents as a substitute for passports has raised significant concerns. These documents are recognized by US Citizenship and Immigration Services as valid for entry into the United States: "With little to no reliable records or background checks of these individuals from the Palestinian Territories, these policies unlock opportunities for individuals with ties to terrorist groups to enter Canada, receive new forms of identification, and then try to enter the US along the porous north border," wrote the Republican senators.

"Irrespective of Canada’s immigration policies, the US should not waive common-sense terrorist screening and vetting for any individual entering the US through other countries."

FBI director Christopher Wray said that the threat of terror attacks in the US reached "unprecedented levels" after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

Wray, who has previously cautioned that such attacks could inspire militants "the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago," reiterated his concerns about rising threats from both cybercrime and terrorist activities in an exclusive interview with ABC News on Wednesday.