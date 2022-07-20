Trudeau Liberals seeking to cap oil and gas sector to force emissions down 40% by 2030

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the Trudeau Liberals' plan to cap oil and gas emissions using an "industry-specific" carbon pricing system to force emissions down almost 40% by the end of this decade.

Commenting on the Liberals' latest proposal, Sheila said:

"They say it's 'industry-specific' carbon pricing — as in, this is not something that's going to hit you at the pump — but it will, because it's gonna cut into supply... and we were just saying, you know, the emissions caps are coming, they're coming, they're coming, look at Holland, they're coming! Well, naturally, it's Justin Trudeau, so they go after oil and gas first, but farmers are always second, right? "So it says, 'Canada aims to cut emissions across all sectors'. See, this is where they get the farmers, but they start with, they sell it to people saying, 'oh, we're just going after big oil; big oil, they're scary'. But they're going to get the farmers too. 'Canada aims to cut emissions across all sectors by 40 to 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030'... That's very soon. Very, very soon. This is gonna cost thousands of jobs."

