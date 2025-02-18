Trudeau Liberals spent $30K on transgender DEI program in Pakistan—with a timeline that doesn’t add up
The priorities of this government are backwards, reckless, and totally disconnected from reality.
Another day, another example of the Trudeau Liberals wasting your hard-earned tax dollars on their weird vanity projects.
This time, at our www.ExposeTheWaste.com campaign, Alexa Lavoie uncovered a $30,722 foreign aid grant from Global Affairs Canada for a gender inclusivity program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan—one of the most religiously conservative regions in the world.
EXPOSE THE WASTE: Trudeau’s Liberals spent $30,000 to improve the lives of the transgender and intersex community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/dNT0OkhhnV— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 12, 2025
This so-called initiative was meant to “improve the lives of transgender and intersex communities” by promoting “peaceful pluralism and respect for diversity”—a woke word salad if I’ve ever heard one. How? What are the tangible deliverables? Who knows?
Here is where I get suspicious. This contract ran from October 4, 2017, to April 30, 2017. You heard that right—the end date is before the start date. So not only are we throwing taxpayer dollars at foreign DEI projects, but we’re also doing it with bizarre, sloppy accounting.
Let’s get real.
Pakistan is a country where women can’t even enjoy basic rights, where Christian and Hindu minorities face systemic persecution, and where LGBT individuals risk their lives. Does anyone really think that a Canadian government ‘diversity training’ session is going to change that? Or is this just another globalist virtue-signaling stunt to burn through your tax dollars while Trudeau and his friends pat themselves on the back and line the pockets of some activist consultant in the DEI industry?
It's not a ton of money, I know, $31,000. But it's the point.
Meanwhile, back in Canada, veterans are told they’re asking for too much, farmers are struggling under carbon taxes, and Canadians can barely afford groceries. But when it comes to foreign social engineering projects, the Liberals can always find the cash.
The priorities of this government are backwards, reckless, and totally disconnected from reality. But they don’t care—because it’s not their money, it’s yours.
Expose the waste. Hold them accountable. This has to stop.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.