Trudeau Liberals spent $30K on transgender DEI program in Pakistan—with a timeline that doesn’t add up

Another day, another example of the Trudeau Liberals wasting your hard-earned tax dollars on their weird vanity projects.

This time, at our www.ExposeTheWaste.com campaign, Alexa Lavoie uncovered a $30,722 foreign aid grant from Global Affairs Canada for a gender inclusivity program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan—one of the most religiously conservative regions in the world.

EXPOSE THE WASTE: Trudeau’s Liberals spent $30,000 to improve the lives of the transgender and intersex community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/dNT0OkhhnV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 12, 2025

This so-called initiative was meant to “improve the lives of transgender and intersex communities” by promoting “peaceful pluralism and respect for diversity”—a woke word salad if I’ve ever heard one. How? What are the tangible deliverables? Who knows?

Here is where I get suspicious. This contract ran from October 4, 2017, to April 30, 2017. You heard that right—the end date is before the start date. So not only are we throwing taxpayer dollars at foreign DEI projects, but we’re also doing it with bizarre, sloppy accounting.

Let’s get real.

Pakistan is a country where women can’t even enjoy basic rights, where Christian and Hindu minorities face systemic persecution, and where LGBT individuals risk their lives. Does anyone really think that a Canadian government ‘diversity training’ session is going to change that? Or is this just another globalist virtue-signaling stunt to burn through your tax dollars while Trudeau and his friends pat themselves on the back and line the pockets of some activist consultant in the DEI industry?

It's not a ton of money, I know, $31,000. But it's the point.

Meanwhile, back in Canada, veterans are told they’re asking for too much, farmers are struggling under carbon taxes, and Canadians can barely afford groceries. But when it comes to foreign social engineering projects, the Liberals can always find the cash.

The priorities of this government are backwards, reckless, and totally disconnected from reality. But they don’t care—because it’s not their money, it’s yours.

Expose the waste. Hold them accountable. This has to stop.

Please sign our petition to demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! 1,426 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures Demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! After nine years of reckless spending, the Trudeau government has driven inflation and economic hardship, while wasting taxpayer dollars on bloated bureaucracy, vanity projects, and failed initiatives. Canadians deserve answers, not secrecy and arrogance. By signing this petition, you are joining the fight to uncover government waste and demand accountability for every dollar spent. Let's hold our leaders responsible and protect our hard-earned money! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)