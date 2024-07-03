Trudeau looking to shift away from oil and gas in Alberta by investing in nuclear research

The Canadian Press / Christopher Katsarov

The Trudeau government has selected 11 clean energy projects, most of which are based in Alberta, for $11 million in federal funding.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in Calgary where he met with provincial and territorial ministers.

$2.5 million will go to nuclear reactor research at the University of Regina and University of Alberta, reports Global News.

The remaining money will be split between seven Alberta companies doing work in the area of clean hydrogen development.

TRUDEAU BACKS NUCLEAR IN MEETING WITH GERMAN PRESIDENT



In an event with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, @JustinTrudeau openly celebrates drawing in German factories to be powered by "doing much more nuclear."



Astonishing turn of opinion for Trudeau. Rough for Germany. pic.twitter.com/QLxceVoAxT — Mark Nelson (@energybants) April 24, 2023

A recent report from the clean energy think-tank Pembina Institute and Simon Fraser University indicates that Canada is on course to significantly cut its emissions this decade due to government policies that are speeding up the transition to clean energy.

The report commends the federal government, as well as the governments of British Columbia and Quebec, for their strong support of the energy transition. However, it criticizes the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan for apparently falling behind.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there was renewed interest in nuclear energy and that it would be key in the shift away from oil and gas.

According to the World Nuclear Association, approximately 15 percent of Canada's electricity is generated from nuclear power. A January poll by the Angus Reid Institute revealed that 57 percent of Canadians support further development of nuclear power generation.

As Canada moves away from fossil fuels and invests billions to attract green-tech investments, Prime Minister Trudeau stated that the country will need to increase its nuclear energy production.

Romania is getting a $3 billion taxpayer loan from Canada to bolster its nuclear program amid ongoing energy security concerns worsened by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.



MORE: https://t.co/XWvJ2HRvPa pic.twitter.com/2qLRBjIcJC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 22, 2023

“As we look at what the baseload energy requirements are gonna be needed by Canada over the coming decades, especially as we continue to draw in global giants like Volkswagen who choose Canada partially because we have a clean energy mix to offer to power, we’re gonna need a lot more energy,” he said last April, reports the National Post. “We’re gonna have to be doing much more nuclear.”