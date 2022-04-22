Trudeau 'not going to speak' about ex-army officer accused of sexual misconduct

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to comment on a retired Canadian Armed Forces officer who is being investigated for sexual misconduct and has now left Canada to fight against Russia in Ukraine.

“Obviously I'm not going to speak about any individual case that is currently under investigation,” the prime minister said regarding recently-retired Lieutenant-General Trevor Cadieu.

Cadieu has fled to Ukraine to “volunteer to help fight back against a Russian invasion” according to CTV News, who cites “several defence sources” for this claim. This comes amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, one of several the Canadian Forces have faced in recent months.

“His release was done in accordance with proper procedures and in accordance with his legal rights to release from the CAF,” defence department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said in a statement.

Justin Trudeau provides no information whatsoever about an ex-Army Officer who retired and fled to Ukraine to 'volunteer' according to sources, during investigations of "historical allegations" of sexual misconduct. pic.twitter.com/v5CXUGp3u4 — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) April 22, 2022

“As he is now a private citizen, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on his personal plans,” Le Bouthillier also stated.

The ex-army officer was slated to be placed in command of the Canadian Forces, however Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre allegedly axed Cadieu's placement after hearing about “historical allegations” of sexual misconduct from the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS).

Perplexingly, Eyre was acting in replacement of a different officer, Adm. Art McDonald, whom was also being investigated for alleged sexual behaviour; he was not charged.

Several senior leaders in the Forces have been faced sexual misconduct allegations in the last year.