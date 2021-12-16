Trudeau orders Finance Minister to use tax code to attack pro-life groups, churches

Twitter/Chrystia Freeland

The latest ministry mandate letter issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland orders Freeland to weaponize the Income Tax Act to go after churches and crisis pregnancy centres.

According to the letter, these organizations could be stripped of their charitable status for “dishonest counselling.”

The directive from the desk of the PMO demands Freeland:

"Introduce amendments to the Income Tax Act to make anti-abortion organizations that provide dishonest counselling to pregnant women about their rights and options ineligible for charitable status, and to expand the Medical Expense Tax Credit to include costs reimbursed to surrogate mothers for IVF expenses. You will be supported in this work by the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth."

As part of an ongoing war on religious practice in Canada, Trudeau's Liberals recently introduced an overly broad ban on conversion therapy that outlawed consensual bible-based counselling for same-sex attracted adults.

