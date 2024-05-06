Trudeau owes small businesses $2.5B but won’t pay up: Alberta’s Environment Minister weighs in

The Trudeau Liberals' federal environmental policies, plastics ban, impossible net-zero deadlines, and efforts to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada have not been well received by Albertans, especially the government of Alberta who have been butting heads with the feds unabashedly.

Since our last chat with Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz, there have been new developments in Ottawa on the climate narrative front that will continues to drive up costs while failing to meaningfully help the climate at all.

These issues range from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau simply deciding to hold on to some $2.5 billion owed to small businesses via the Canada Carbon Rebate to the Liberal government continuing to disregard a Federal Court ruling that deemed their war on plastic unconstitutional and unreasonable, so we figured we check in with Minister Schulz for another update.

The Trudeau Liberals would love for people to believe that the minuscule carbon tax rebates they receive quarterly more than offset the massive costs associated with the carbon tax itself. Sadly, some people do believe that, but the numbers simply don’t add up to that narrative. Worse still, the Liberal government recently decided to scale back distribution of a $2.5 billion carbon credit owed to small businesses, an amount that Albertans paid more than $718 million towards.

We asked minister Schulz why in a time when so many are struggling, especially small businesses, Trudeau believes he can just keep funds that are owed to Canadians.

We also discussed why federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault thinks he can disregard a Federal Court ruling that deemed the Liberals' attack on plastics unreasonable and unconstitutional, in addition to looking at the case of a local foodbank which could see the costs for bagging food donations go from $3,000 a year to $70,000 thanks to the asinine attacks on plastic, a cost which in addition to the $4,000 monthly carbon tax being paid by the food bank means less people will get help.