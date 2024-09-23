Trudeau pledges $5 BILLION to global financing efforts at the United Nations Pact for the Future

E-transfer (Canada):

At the recent United Nations Summit for the Future in New York, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech acknowledging the growing despair among young Canadians about their future quality of life.

Yet, instead of addressing pressing domestic issues like rampant violence, a spiralling opioid crisis, a housing shortage, and widespread distrust in his government, Trudeau chose to pledge a staggering $5 billion of taxpayer money towards global climate financing.

WATCH: Trudeau's full remarks to the United Nations, where he boasts about the Liberals' "feminist international assistance policy" and carbon tax, which is driving up the cost of living for Canadians.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/cXvGRYxYvC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2024

A main point of contention at the summit was the adoption of the "Pact for the Future," in which Trudeau pledged his allegiance. The president of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang ruled by decree that member states adopt the “Pact for the Future” and its annexes, in a decision process that took less than two seconds.

It’s noted on the summit itinerary webpage that the “Adoption of the outcome document entitled 'A Pact for the Future'", was “agreed in advance by consensus [emphasis ours] through intergovernmental negotiations, to which the Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations would be annexed if intergovernmentally agreed.”

This Pact, framed as a means of fostering global cooperation on climate change, inequality, and technological advancement, is backed by vague language that many fear could erode individual rights under the pretext of collective action.

The document not only mandates compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals of Agenda 2030 but also empowers the UN Secretary-General with unprecedented authority to declare emergencies during global crises. This raises serious concerns about potential overreach and the encroachment of a world government.

While Trudeau touts this initiative as a pathway to a brighter future, the reality is that mainstream media has largely ignored the implications of such legislation. Instead, the burden of scrutiny falls on independent journalists like Rebel News who highlight the risks of vague commitments disguised as solutions to urgent global challenges, including the climate crisis and emerging health threats.

In a time when Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges at home, Trudeau’s priorities seem misaligned, leaving many to question whether this massive financial commitment is truly in the best interest of Canadians or merely a move to appease global agendas.