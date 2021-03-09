Trudeau PMO mused about “war time” measures to force manufacturers to make what they want

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

“Regular procurement and bulk buying may not be enough,” wrote a Trudeau staffer in an email suggesting looking into “war time” measures.

Staffer Brett Thalmann considered mandating Canadian manufacturers to produce masks and ventilators in an email sent on March 15, 2020 to Marci Surkes, Rick Theis, Sarah Hussaini and Jeremy Broadhurst:

SUBJECT: Fwd: Manufacturing We should get list from health of things we will have shortages of and look to mandate manufacturing be switched to what is needed. Like in war time when factories were retooled for needed equipment. Masks, ventilators etc. Regular procurement and bulk buying may not be enough

You can read the full text of the email below.

